Health workers face ‘indescribable’ mental, physical exhaustion as COVID fills hospitals

Amna Nawaz:

Well, the pandemic has been especially difficult for those working on the front lines of health care.

Increasingly, we're hearing about doctors and nurses who are exhausted and burning out. Moreover, the demands of caring for COVID patients comes when the nursing profession needed more nurses to begin with. One estimate from the government found a need for more than one million new registered nurses to avoid a nursing shortage.

William Brangham looks at the fallout from all of this.