Heat Diaries: What it’s like living through Phoenix’s historic heat wave

John Yang
John Yang
Harry Zahn
Harry Zahn
Phoenix, Arizona has been hotter for longer than any other big U.S. city this summer, with a record 30 consecutive days of highs above 110 degrees Fahrenheit. We hear first-hand accounts from some of those sweltering in the heat, including some of our colleagues at PBS NewsHour West.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
