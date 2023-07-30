Heat Diaries: What it’s like living through Phoenix’s historic heat wave

Phoenix, Arizona has been hotter for longer than any other big U.S. city this summer, with a record 30 consecutive days of highs above 110 degrees Fahrenheit. We hear first-hand accounts from some of those sweltering in the heat, including some of our colleagues at PBS NewsHour West.

