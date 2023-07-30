July 30, 2023PBS News Weekend full episode

Sunday on the NewsHour...

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, as Haiti tumbles deeper into chaos, what can be done about the nation’s security and humanitarian crisis? Then, how the toll of climate change is affecting some people’s mental health. Plus, we hear first-hand what it’s been like to live through the blistering heat wave in Arizona.

