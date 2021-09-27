Here’s the latest on the infrastructure, reconciliation bill stalemate

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, this is a monumentous week for President Biden and for his agenda that has to go through Congress in order to become a reality and in order to really have the realities that he's promised the American people he could deliver on.

So, the president is very, very involved in these negotiations. All weekend long, while he was at Camp David, the presidential vacation spot, he was making calls to lawmakers. He was also on video calls, on Zoom, talking to his party about how to make sure that these bills make it through Congress to make sure that this — his party can be on the same page.

The other thing I'm told is that this is really an all-hands-on-deck sort of effort by the White House. Top aides have told me over and over again that there are top aides that are going to be calling lawmakers. And those conversations, I'm told, really go like this.

President Biden gets on the phone with lawmakers. And he essentially says, what can I do for you in order to get you on this bill? So, this isn't the president really getting on the phone and trying to — they tell me, trying to deliver a stump speech or twist arms. This is really the president trying to say to Democrats, both progressives and moderates, what can we do to make sure that you get on this bill?

Another thing to note is that the president said today that he's very confident, that he thinks that this will go through. He was talking to reporters when he said that. But he also was also very clear about the idea that there's a lot riding on this.

So he said, victory is at stake when pushed on what he meant and what this week will mean for him. When I'm talking to White House officials, they understand that this is coming at a critical time in President Biden's presidency, because, of course, there's still the aftermath of Afghanistan, there's COVID spiking around the country, there are strained relations with France, still somewhat angry at the president for his new defense deal.

So, this is really something, White House aides tell me, that the president wants to get through in order to really be seen as having a win here.

The other thing they note is that the president ran on this idea that he could make deals, on this idea that he could deliver transformational change to Americans. And now this is really being tested this week. So we're going to see the president talk about this. We're going to see the president being very, very involved in all the details here.