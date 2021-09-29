Here’s what contributed to the extinction of ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species

John Yang:

Amna, perhaps the most best known of the species now deemed to be gone forever is the ivory-billed woodpecker.

For decades, it had been thought to be already extinct and was chased throughout the American South by bird watchers and hunters. Other species on the list, he Bachman's warbler songbird and a group of birds and bats found only in the Pacific Islands. The list also includes some fish and freshwater mussels.

Tierra Curry is a senior scientist at the Center For Biological

Diversity, a nonprofit group that works to protect endangered species.

Tierra, thanks so much for being with us.

Before this, 11 species had been on the endangered list, have been declared to be extinct. And now, today, 23, they're proposing to add to that list.

What has driven the extinction of these 23 species?