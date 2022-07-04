High gas prices and canceled flights create holiday headaches for Americans

Nina Wolf, Pennsylvania:

I go by Wolf. I'm 59. I live in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and I'm a canine handler for the Mountaineer Area Rescue Group out of Morgantown.

There we go. The big one is Fergus, and little one, that's Henry. We have to train the dogs a lot. And we used to be two to three times a week, but nobody can afford all those trainings because of the gas prices.

There have been times and there will be again times when certain team members just don't have the money in the bank to fill the tank and cannot come to a call-out, which means we can't help, can't help you. If you're out there and lost, we can't come and fix it for you.