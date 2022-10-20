High-stress jobs deteriorating Americans’ mental health

Judy Woodruff:

A new report out today from the U.S. surgeon general is warning that the American workplace needs to change to better support the emotional and physical well-being of employees.

The report recommends organizations make mental health benefits easily accessible. Among other things, it encourages time off for emotional well-being and calls for better wages for lower-paid workers. It also points to a lower risk of depression for employees who feel valued on the job.

Let's go deeper on all this with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who is here with me now.

Dr. Murthy, thank you very much for joining us.

This is not something we normally think of associated with your office, the Office of Surgeon General. Why the focus, the attention now?