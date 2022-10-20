October 20, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the prime minister of the United Kingdom steps down after a tumultuous six-week tenure, raising questions about her country's future. Culture wars take center stage in Florida's governor race between incumbent Republican Ron DeSantis and Republican-turned-Democrat Charlie Crist. Plus, violence and instability cause widespread insecurity and hunger across Chad.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: