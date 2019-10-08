Hillary Clinton: Trump’s actions ‘direct threat’ to national security

Hillary Clinton:

I understand that argument, but I don't buy it.

And the reason I don't buy it is that the founders put impeachment into the Constitution for a purpose. It was put there for a purpose, and I think Speaker Pelosi has been very careful not to rush to that.

There were many things that came up, you know, obstruction of justice, as outlined in the Mueller report, emoluments, all of these things that were circling around.

But I think she rightly waited for something that not only was understandable by the American public, but really went to the heart of our national security, of the role of the president, to protect and defend the American people and the Constitution.

So, yes, will there be a decision? Well, that's up to the House. But I recall, back in '74, the full vote never went to the House. The House committee voted to impeach Richard Nixon.

And, at that point, after the evidence had been presented, after several Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee voted for the articles of impeachment, Republican senators went to Richard Nixon and said, you need to resign.

So we don't know, sitting here today, what the outcome will be. Unfortunately, I don't know that we have Republicans with the same level of patriotism, putting country over party, that we did back in '74. But we don't want to prejudge that.