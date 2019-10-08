Trump escalates impeachment battle, refusing to cooperate with inquiry

Yamiche Alcindor:

The president is making crystal clear that he doesn't plan to comply with any document requests coming from Democrats related to this impeachment inquiry.

He's also making it clear that he will block witnesses because he doesn't think the Democrats are going about this fairly.

Now, I want to read parts of the White House's letter to House Democrats that was released just a couple moments ago. I want to now walk you through what it says.

It says that the Democrats' impeachment inquiry is — quote — "constitutionally invalid and violates basic due process rights and the separation of powers." It also says that the inquiry — quote — "seeks to reverse the election of 2016 and to influence the election of 2020."

It also says that the president did nothing wrong and there is — quote — "no legitimate basis for your impeachment inquiry."

So the White House is now making the case that the president, if he had due process, would be allowed to cross-examine witnesses, would be allowed to look at evidence, would be allowed to call his own witnesses.

And it's also clear that the White House, though, has not exactly decided how it will cooperate and when it will cooperate, because this letter stops short of saying that the House has to have a floor vote on an impeachment inquiry.

Just a few moments ago, I put the question to the White House: What will make you cooperate? If a House did hold a floor vote, would you then provide documents? And the White House said, well, that's a hypothetical issue. We might look at that in the future.

So it's not clear what would make the White House actually cooperate and stop blocking witnesses.