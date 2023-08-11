Hip-hop was born 50 years ago. Nelson George discusses its evolution and legacy

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Karina Cuevas
Karina Cuevas
Courtney Norris
Courtney Norris
Hip-hop is celebrating its 50th birthday. It started with a back-to-school party on August 11, 1973, in The Bronx. Clive Campbell, known as DJ Kool Herc, improvised and played snippets in a loop on two turntables to keep the music and dancing going. Amna Nawaz discussed hip-hop's evolution with Nelson George, author of “Hip-Hop America,” for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Courtney Norris is the deputy senior producer of national affairs for the NewsHour. She can be reached at cnorris@newshour.org or on Twitter @courtneyknorris
