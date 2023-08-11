Hip-hop was born 50 years ago. Nelson George discusses its evolution and legacy

Hip-hop is celebrating its 50th birthday. It started with a back-to-school party on August 11, 1973, in The Bronx. Clive Campbell, known as DJ Kool Herc, improvised and played snippets in a loop on two turntables to keep the music and dancing going. Amna Nawaz discussed hip-hop's evolution with Nelson George, author of “Hip-Hop America,” for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.