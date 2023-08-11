Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, the Hawaiian wildfire death toll rises as Maui begins the long and arduous recovery process. The attorney general appoints a special counsel to investigate the FBI case against Hunter Biden as Trump's attorneys spar with the Justice Department. Plus, the Supreme Court blocks Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy plan that would shield the owners from future lawsuits.
