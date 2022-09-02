Hiring in the U.S. slows as employers in some industries still struggle to fill positions

The U.S. job market showed steady growth again in August, but hiring slowed from a torrid pace. Unemployment ticked up to 3.7% even though employers added 315,000 new jobs. That's because more people tried to get back into the workforce. Even so, many employers say they still need more workers. Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports.

