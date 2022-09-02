Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Friday on the NewsHour, hiring in the U.S. slows as employers in some industries still struggle to fill positions, President Biden calls out former President Trump and extremist Republicans for undermining the nation's democratic values, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the president's message and how NASA is setting the stage to return astronauts to the moon.
