Hiring slows in December as worker shortage still presents challenges

Paul Solman
Friday's jobs report signaled good news for those who are worried about a recession and inflation. It also capped a very strong year for the jobs market overall with more than 4.5 million new jobs created in 2022. That's the second-highest year since record-keeping began in 1939, but it still suggests that it's hard to find enough workers for some jobs. Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports.

