Friday on the NewsHour, an emerging deal with the party's far-right members allows House Republicans to move closer to electing Kevin McCarthy as speaker. Hiring slows in December but a worker shortage still presents significant challenges for employers. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the second anniversary of the Capitol insurrection and the scars it left on the nation.
