Hiring surges but trends show more working-age men dropping out of labor force

Geoff Bennett:

And job growth surged last month, shaking off fears of a hiring slowdown.

Let's delve first into the economic news. Employers added 517,000 jobs last month, a hiring boom far stronger than anyone had expected. The jobless rate dropped to 3.4 percent. That's the lowest level in 53 years. The latest jobs report also underscores the challenges facing Federal Reserve officials, who are focused on slowing inflation.

And, as economics correspondent Paul Solman tells us, it fuels more questions about a labor market that's proven more resilient for months now.