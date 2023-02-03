Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, hiring surges nationwide but longer-term trends show more working-age men are dropping out of the labor force. A Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the United States raises tensions in the already strained relationship between the two nations. Plus, Western states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River fail to reach an agreement on cutting water consumption.
