February 3, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, hiring surges nationwide but longer-term trends show more working-age men are dropping out of the labor force. A Chinese surveillance balloon flying over the United States raises tensions in the already strained relationship between the two nations. Plus, Western states that rely on the drought-stricken Colorado River fail to reach an agreement on cutting water consumption.

