Hollywood turns scrutiny inward amid national discussion on race and policing

In the weeks since the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests over police brutality, racial inequality and the legacy of slavery in this country, Hollywood has been having a reckoning of its own. Jeffrey Brown reports.
In the weeks since the death of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests over police brutality, racial inequality and the legacy of slavery in this country, Hollywood has been having a reckoning of its own. Jeffrey Brown reports.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.