The coronavirus rages on -- and so does the rhetorical battle over it. Some 137,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, and more than 3.5 million are infected. While Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, says the U.S. needs to “call a timeout” to get the virus under control, the Trump administration disagrees. Yamiche Alcindor reports and joins Amna Nawaz to discuss.