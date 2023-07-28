Hong Kong democracy activist describes how Chinese government targets critics in exile

Geoff Bennett:

For over 20 years, it was understood that Hong Kong was part of China, but it ran its own affairs under what was known as one country, two systems.

Hong Kong residents had many freedoms that mainland Chinese did not. That all started to change four years ago, as Beijing cracked down on pro-democracy activists. Now the once-freewheeling capitalist haven resembles a police state run by the Communist Party.

And, as John Yang tells us, Beijing is trying to extend that crackdown overseas.