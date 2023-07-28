Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, former President Trump faces more charges for allegedly trying to delete Mar-a-Lago security camera footage in the classified documents case. A prominent Hong Kong dissident and pro-democracy activist in exile describes the Chinese government's crackdown on dissent. Plus, the complex and opaque supply chain for prescription drugs puts pressure on local pharmacies.
