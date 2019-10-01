Hong Kong protest violence draws stark contrast to China’s anniversary pomp

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported earlier, tensions between police and protesters in Hong Kong escalated dramatically overnight, as officers opened fire on a young activist.

The violence occurred as China's leaders in Beijing were celebrating the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The "NewsHour"'s Nick Schifrin recently returned from a reporting trip that took him to both mainland China and Hong Kong.

And he joins me now.

Nick, hello and welcome back, and incredible reporting.

So, you're seeing, as we are, what's going on in Hong Kong. What does it add up to?