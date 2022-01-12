Hospitals near a breaking point with latest influx of COVID patients

William Brangham:

This comes on top of the more than $10 billion allocated for testing in the COVID relief law, as well as the $130 billion earmarked in that law to help schools operate safely.

But the fresh wave of infections is triggering another round of debates over whether schools should remain open, enforce mask mandates, or move again to remote learning.

Nevada's Clark County School District, the fifth largest in the country, announced a five-day pause yesterday, blaming its extreme staffing shortages on the high number of positive COVID-19 cases.

And, beyond schools, the virus is still running rampant across much of the U.S., driven by the ultra-contagious Omicron variant. Officials believe it accounts for 98 percent of new infections.

The New York Times tracker shows average daily cases now exceed 760,000. Over two weeks, infections are up 185 percent, with the highest rates in Northeastern states like New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. On average, over 1,700 Americans are dying every day, up 40 percent over the last two weeks.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says those deaths are likely from the lingering Delta variant. But even amidst this current surge, new data signal a possible silver lining with Omicron.