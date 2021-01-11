House Democrats take first step toward impeaching President Trump

Lisa Desjardins:

I do.

I will give you what we think is the most likely plan for timing. However, it is fluid. There are still many details to be worked out. Let's look at a graphic here.

And the first thing that we — as we reported, House Democrats announced today that they plan to have impeachment debate on the floor of the House Wednesday morning 9:00 a.m., Eastern time. And they do plan to hold the impeachment vote Wednesday.

So, then, after that, the articles could be transmitted to the Senate. It seems right now a likely path for that is that it would happen after inauguration, as the whip, Clyburn, suggested today.

Then, if that did happen, we would see probably a Senate trial in late January, early February.

I will say there is also another option. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer today said that he would like to trigger an emergency session of the Senate, which he can do, but only if Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell agrees. Together, those two men could call a Senate trial as soon as impeachment — the impeachment article is passed.

So, that could be as soon as later this week. We don't have any reason to believe that McConnell would sign onto that, but we have not heard from him on that issue.

Another thing, the president is not the only one that some lawmakers are calling for retributions against. The two U.S. senators, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri and Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who objected to the electoral count, there are some calling for them to be censured or have other infractions taken against them.

In fact, some Democrats in the House are saying that they should resign for inciting a riot. And then also a number of House Republicans are facing those same calls.

One — I want to raise one tweet that's getting a lot of attention, is this one by Representative Lauren Boebert. She sent this out as the protester, the rioters were crashing into the House floor, saying: "The speaker has been removed from the chambers."

Many Democrats I spoke to are the most angry about that tweet, which they believe added to the threats to Speaker Pelosi. In their views, that was pointing out to them where to find Speaker Pelosi. Don't come to the chamber.

Boebert says, no, she all along has been questioning the election, but that's it.