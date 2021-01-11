Will efforts to impeach Trump complicate Biden’s agenda?

Sen. Chris Coons:

Well, Judy, there has to be accountability for this unprecedented act by a sitting U.S. president to spin up a crowd, to incite them to riot, and then send them off to the Capitol, where they stormed the Capitol, where they were chanting things like "Hang Mike Pence" in the hallways, where they did a lot of physical damage, and globally, on the world stage, an enormous amount of damage to our reputation.

Obviously, as you were just saying in the last segment, there has been a tragic loss of life. Two Capitol Police officers have suffered line of duty deaths. And I think all of us as a nation all need to stop and reflect on this.

I think what President Trump should do is resign. That will remove him as quickly as is possible. Failing that, Vice President Mike Pence and the majority of the Cabinet should do what only they can do, which is to exercise the 25th Amendment to remove the president.

Absent that, if they won't take responsibility in those ways, then Congress has to do what it can. And, as you mentioned earlier, I understand Minority Leader Schumer is exploring whether there is a pathway for us to reconvene promptly after the House passes an article of impeachment.