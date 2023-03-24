House GOP advances controversial bill to increase parental control in schools

Lisa Desjardins:

House Republicans celebrated the bill's passage today. But it is not expected to move in the Senate.

To talk about what this means for families and in politics is Jennifer Berkshire. She's a journalist who co-host the education podcast "Have You Heard" and is co-author of "A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door" about the future of public education.

Jen, let's start by just — let's just take the politicians out for a second. What do we know about where Americans are on this issue of parents and schools?

Jennifer Berkshire, Co-Author, "A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door: The Dismantling of Public Education and the Future of School": Well, one thing we know is that the polls have been remarkably consistent over the past couple of years, that parents and Americans across the board — and I am talking about both political parties, which, as you know, is so unusual right now — opposition to anything having to do with book bans and limits on what teachers can teach and kids can learn is broad and deep.

And I think people might be really surprised to hear that, because you probably think that these laws that keep popping up are — they must be in response to popular demand. And that actually is not the case.