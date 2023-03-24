Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, Biden and Trudeau announce an immigration deal to address the growing number of asylum seekers entering Canada from the U.S. Then, House Republicans push a controversial bill that would give parents more control over school curricula. Plus, a shortage of asthma medication is expected to worsen after one of only two U.S. manufacturers shuts down.
Support Provided By:
Learn more