March 24, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, Biden and Trudeau announce an immigration deal to address the growing number of asylum seekers entering Canada from the U.S. Then, House Republicans push a controversial bill that would give parents more control over school curricula. Plus, a shortage of asthma medication is expected to worsen after one of only two U.S. manufacturers shuts down.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch