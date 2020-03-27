House passes largest economic relief package in history after voting drama

Yamiche Alcindor:

That's right, Judy.

The president signed this historic $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package into law this afternoon. It's a historic bill, the largest stimulus package ever passed by Congress and signed into law by any president.

The president said that he was happy that Democrats and Republicans could come together to get this bill done, but a note, the president was only surrounded by Republicans when he signed the bill at the White House today. There were no Democrats in attendance.

The president is still not speaking to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after last year, when she oversaw impeachment proceedings that led to him being impeached.

Moments before he signed that historic bill, he did invoke the Defense Production Act. This is an act that allows the federal government to direct American manufacturers to make equipment that the federal government says it needs.

In this case, the president is invoking that act for one company, General Motors, and for one equipment, and one piece of equipment, ventilators.

Now, this comes after governors all over the country have been urging President Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act. They say that they need all sorts of medical equipment, including masks and gowns, but the president is not at this point invoking the act for those other medical equipment.

It's also a big question of whether or not the president will be meeting the needs that Democrat — that Republican and Democratic governors say that they need. The president last night on FOX News said that he's unsure if the medical equipment being requested by some governors is actually needed. He said, does a governor really need 30,000 ventilators?

And he was referring specifically to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who said his state needs 30,000 ventilators. So, as the president is invoking this, we're going to have to watch very closely whether or not he actually does that for more medical equipment like masks, and also whether or not he actually meets the need the governors say they need.