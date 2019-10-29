House releases impeachment inquiry procedures amid new testimony

Yamiche Alcindor:

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman is really seen right now as a critical witness in this impeachment inquiry by Democrats.

He came to Congress and essentially said that he was concerned about the president pushing for these investigations into Ukraine. He also said that he basically wanted to come forward as a patriot.

And his testimony led to a very fiery back-and-forth between lawmakers. So, the reporting I have is that Republicans were being accused by Democrats of really trying to push the lieutenant colonel to reveal the identity of the whistle-blower.

And Democrats said that that was essentially not fair. In his opening statement that we got last night, Vindman says very clearly, I'm not the whistle-blower, and I do not know who the whistle-blower is.

But, essentially, Democrats are saying Republicans were still trying to push him with that.

The other thing to note, though, is that President Trump has been tweeting that he wants to know who the whistle-blower is, and he's also been lashing out at Vindman. He said he's a never-Trumper, even though there's no evidence of that.

He also said that this is someone he didn't know, even though he's on the National Security Council. He's still working at the White House right now.

And I also want to walk you through the timeline that Vindman really laid out here. So, first, there's this July 10, 2019 meeting. And it's a meeting with Ukrainian officials and the U.S. officials in Washington, D.C.

And, essentially, Vindman says that Ambassador Sondland, who's a political appointee, the ambassador to the European Union, started to speak out, asking Ukraine for specific investigations. He says then that the national security adviser, John Bolton, cut the meeting short, and that essentially several U.S. officials said to Ambassador Sondland, this is inappropriate.

He says, I myself went to Ambassador Sondland and said, this is inappropriate. You can't be talking about this investigation to the Ukrainians.

And Vindman then is so frustrated by this and so concerned that he goes to the NSC lead counsel on that. So that's the first time he goes to that. Then move forward to the July 25 phone call. Vindman is on the call listening. President Trump mentions the Bidens, talks about the fact that he wants to have a favor from Ukraine.

Vindman again goes to the NSC lead counsel and says, for a second time, I'm very, very concerned by this.

So how he fits in is that there are several key players that have come to Congress, that he's now is describing their actions and what he's seen firsthand. So what you have is someone really describing what was going on before the call and after the call.