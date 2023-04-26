House Republicans approve Speaker McCarthy’s debt ceiling bill by narrow margin

Amna Nawaz:

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

In Congress today, a critical moment for the nation's debt problems and possible debt crisis ahead, as Republican leaders in the House have put their budget plan up for a vote.

Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins joins me now from Capitol Hill to report on this test of Speaker McCarthy and what it means ahead,

Lisa, welcome, and good to see you.

Let's just start with the fact that, this morning, when Kevin McCarthy began his day, he did not have the votes for this major bill. So bring us up to speed. Where do things stand now?