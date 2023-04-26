Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, House Republicans push forward on a debt ceiling bill that could kick start negotiations over government funding. President Biden honors South Korea's leader with a state visit, attempting to strengthen ties amid increasing uncertainty in Asia. Plus, we take a road trip testing the gap between demand for electric vehicles and the supply of charging stations.
