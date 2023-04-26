April 26, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, House Republicans push forward on a debt ceiling bill that could kick start negotiations over government funding. President Biden honors South Korea's leader with a state visit, attempting to strengthen ties amid increasing uncertainty in Asia. Plus, we take a road trip testing the gap between demand for electric vehicles and the supply of charging stations.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch