House Republicans grill FBI director over claims of bias and probes of Biden family

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

By —

Kyle Midura

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Audio

The director of the FBI sat on the other side of an interrogation Wednesday, taking sharp criticism before Congress, mostly from the right, but at times from the left as well. Congressional Correspondent Lisa Desjardins sat in on the House Judiciary hearing and breaks down the many layers of politics and policy that erupted.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
Lisa Desjardins
By —

Lisa Desjardins

Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews
By —

Kyle Midura

Saher Khan
By —

Saher Khan

Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@SaherMKhan

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch