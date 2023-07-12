July 12, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, NATO promises long-term military aid to Ukraine but stops short of announcing a path for membership. House Republicans interrogate the FBI director about claims of bias in the department and investigations into the president's family. Plus, the Webb telescope's images of the far reaches of space prompt scientists to reconsider their understanding of the early universe.

