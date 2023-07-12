Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, NATO promises long-term military aid to Ukraine but stops short of announcing a path for membership. House Republicans interrogate the FBI director about claims of bias in the department and investigations into the president's family. Plus, the Webb telescope's images of the far reaches of space prompt scientists to reconsider their understanding of the early universe.
