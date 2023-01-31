House Republicans prepare to kick off investigations into Biden White House

Lisa Desjardins:

All right, let's roll up our sleeves. There's a lot to talk about here.

When you think about the investigations that House Republicans are launching, I think about them in three very big baskets. Let's take a look at the committees that are especially going to be key here.

First, there is a new Select Committee on China. Important to note, this has wide bipartisan backing. It is focused on China and the Communist Party there, the economy and also human rights among the things they're looking at.

Different are the two other committees you see here right next to me, the House Oversight Committee. These committees are looking at the Biden administration, as you talked about. Look at that list. These are all of the different things already announced by that House Oversight Committee, things they will look at, the classified documents, the Biden family influence. That includes Hunter Biden and also Joe Biden's brothers, whether they have connections outside of this country that have been problems.

The pandemic, there's a subcommittee there. The border, energy, drug prices, and also overall Afghanistan and the withdrawal there. Expect a lot of news to come out of that committee, certainly a lot of hearings. Then there is a second one, the House Judiciary Committee. That is led by Jim Jordan, the Republican from Ohio.

They are also going to look at classified documents, but especially the role of different agencies, including the Department of Justice. Border security will be one of their first hearings next week. And here's a special subcommittee that we will be paying attention to, the Weaponization Subcommittee.

I think that will focus a lot on the Department of Justice and the FBI and, in fact, investigating the investigators, but not only that. There will be some look at sort of how government agencies take on individual Americans, Republicans say.

All of this is just kind of the beginning. We don't know exactly what shape these will take. But the theme here is, for those two big committees, looking at the Biden administration and the Biden family.