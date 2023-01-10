House Republicans take aim at IRS and what they consider government overreach

Leigh Ann Caldwell:

You're absolutely right. Not a lot has been done in two decades or more on immigration.

Well, there's a couple of different dynamics that are happening, in addition to President Biden going to the border, which is a huge sign — this is the first time — that this is going to be a big political issue leading into the 2024 election as well. He has to show, like, he's trying to do something about what is happening at the border.

Meanwhile, you have a bipartisan group of senators who are also at the border today. They are moving forward on bipartisan legislation that tackles border security, but also addresses the dreamers, these children who came to the United States.

But then you have the House of Representatives, who are moving in a very hard-line direction. They don't want to have anything to do with the dreamers at this point. They want to secure the border. So all these different dynamics are going to come head on, and we don't know if any of them are going to become law, Geoff.