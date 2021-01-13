House votes to impeach Trump for a second time

Lisa Desjardins:

So much to say, many fascinating developments there, Judy.

Today, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said he is open to impeachment, but he has not decided for it yet. He also let it be known that he does not — he will not sign on to a fast trial, meaning the soonest the trial could happen in the Senate is after the Senate reconvenes. That next date is January 19, the day before inauguration.

McConnell and his staff, those around him, are making it clear that he does not think it is all — at all conducive to governing to have impeachment go on before inauguration, that he wants to try and have a stable transition of power, and that an impeachment before president-elect Biden takes office would not be helpful to that.

So, it's now clear that the Senate will move forward with the trial after president-elect Biden takes office. And we know several Senate Republicans are undecided, among them, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

And another question to be resolved: Can you — there will be a debate. Can you impeach a president after he has left office? There is some precedent, but there will be debate.