How President Trump is reacting to his impeachment

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Trump is furious at the idea that his marred legacy became even more tarnished today, as he became the first Britain to be impeached twice.

The president spent most of the day watching TV, watching the impeachment vote and debate play out on TV. The president, in some ways, was really lashing out at people, because what he saw were Republicans saying that he betrayed his oath of office, of course, along with Democrats saying that he is a walking impeachment offense.

The president also, just in the last few seconds, released a five-minute video where he says that no supporter of his would be involved in any sort of violence or any sort of attack on law enforcement. He also said, though, that he's very worried about this free speech issue, saying that there are attempts to cancel people and to try to unfairly target people for free speech.

There were some defenders of the president who were talking about free speech. But I have to tell you, he is talking about a small group of people defending him, because the number of people that I talked to today, they say, even if this is about free speech, they still believe that the president should not have said what he said.