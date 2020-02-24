How 2020 Democrats are framing their campaigns after Sanders’ Nevada win

Lisa Desjardins:

Then there is the Northern campaign, taken by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, focusing on her home state and nearby North Dakota this weekend.

As they race around the country, Democrats are also competing for key groups. Result? Some are still launching big policy ideas. Sanders, who dominates with the young, is speaking to families, this morning releasing a sweeping plan to guarantee free full-time child care or pre-K for all infants and kids too young for school.

For Biden, relying on minority support, it's housing. His new plan would spend $640 million to address racial discrimination and increase affordability. And Warren, who appeals most to middle-aged Democrats, is hitting a hot topic with the young, marijuana, stressing she wants to decriminalize pot, including by executive action, if necessary.

What of former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg? His biggest push remains in the media. He wasn't on the ballot in Nevada, but surely caucus-goers and tourists who can vote in the future saw his anti-Trump campaign billboards on the Las Vegas Strip.

Twitter users, however, may no longer see some pro-Bloomberg tweets. The Los Angeles Times reported that the company is suspending 70 pro-Bloomberg accounts for manipulating the platform. But his campaign's media operation also went after Sanders today for the NRA's long-ago support of Sanders for a U.S. House seat.

The candidates will have one other rival on stage with them at the South Carolina debate tomorrow. Activist and billionaire Tom Steyer made the polling threshold, thanks to help from the Palmetto State, where he is in the top three.