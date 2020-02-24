With new outbreaks of COVID-19, are we on the ‘precipice’ of a pandemic?

Judy Woodruff:

The virus that quarantined whole cities in China has now spread to new countries, and fears are growing.

Wall Street cratered today, as major indexes plunged more than 3 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average lost over 1,000 points to close at 27,960. The Nasdaq fell 355 points. And the S&P 500 dropped 111.

All of this amid encouraging signs inside China.

Amna Nawaz begins our coverage.