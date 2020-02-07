How 2020 Democrats are making a final campaign push in New Hampshire

Lisa Desjardins:

His campaign had a phone call with some of the — some political reporters this afternoon. We were on that call.

And they said, they admitted, yes, we took our lumps in Iowa. But they said, this is a candidate, in their words, who has been down before and knows how to recover, that he understands what real setbacks are and can recover from that.

Judy, but they have also been making some interesting moves. Senior campaign adviser Anita Dunn, known by some in the political world, especially for her work with President Obama and his campaign, she is enlarging her role.

What's interesting, Judy, on this call, the Biden campaign was asked several times, is she going to run the campaign? What is her title? Who is running the Biden campaign?

To that, the answer by Biden campaign officials was simply, Joe Biden runs this campaign.

I know that Anita Dunn is moving to Philadelphia to full time over the — to not take over, to do more. But it's not clear what her role is. A lot of question marks over that sort of staffing decision. And, obviously, they need to have a big — they are putting — they say they are planning on trying to compete heavily here in New Hampshire.