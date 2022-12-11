How a celebrity photographer saved picture day for this New York school

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Ali Rogin
Lorna Baldwin
Solveig Rennan
For many students, school picture day is a rite of passage. For parents, it's a way to hold on to memories of their children through the years. But for one New York City school, picture day almost didn't happen — until one photographer stepped in. Ali Rogin reports.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
Solveig Rennan is a production assistant at PBS News Weekend.
