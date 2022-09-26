A Brief But Spectacular take on the importance of student representation

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
As students are getting into the swing of things this fall, high-schooler Solyana Mesfin has a very unusual role. She's sitting on Kentucky's board of education and works to bridge conversations between the state's 600,000 public school students and policymakers. She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on the importance of student representation.
