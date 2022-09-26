A Brief But Spectacular take on the importance of student representation

As students are getting into the swing of things this fall, high-schooler Solyana Mesfin has a very unusual role. She's sitting on Kentucky's board of education and works to bridge conversations between the state's 600,000 public school students and policymakers. She shares her Brief But Spectacular take on the importance of student representation.

