How a group of Ohio voters are working to bridge the widening partisan divide

Sarah Clune Hartman

On the heels of Independence Day celebrations across the country, most Americans feel the nation is more divided today than in the past, according to a recent YouGov poll. To find out why, Judy Woodruff sat down with a group of Republican and Democratic voters trying to bridge the partisan divide in northeastern Ohio. It's part of her series, America at a Crossroads.

Judy Woodruff is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.

Sam Weber has covered everything from living on minimum wage to consumer finance as a shooter/producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior joining NH Weekend, he previously worked for Need to Know on PBS and in public radio. He’s an avid cyclist and Chicago Bulls fan.

