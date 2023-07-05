Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
July 5, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, a federal judge limits the Biden administration's contact with social media companies over concerns about censorship and free speech. Americans contend with the aftermath of fatal shootings at July Fourth celebrations across the country. Plus, as the 2024 presidential race heats up, a group of Ohio voters work to bridge the widening partisan divide.

Segments From This Episode

