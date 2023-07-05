Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, a federal judge limits the Biden administration's contact with social media companies over concerns about censorship and free speech. Americans contend with the aftermath of fatal shootings at July Fourth celebrations across the country. Plus, as the 2024 presidential race heats up, a group of Ohio voters work to bridge the widening partisan divide.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.