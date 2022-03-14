How a housing shortage is straining communities in rural Alaska

Erin McKinstry:

Financing is difficult too, since most of the land is owned by the village corporation, instead of homeowners. And bank loans are often inaccessible.

Climate change is also eroding buildable land and slowing down economic activities, like crab fishing, which used to provide more jobs in the village.

The region's federally funded tribal housing authority is responsible for the bulk of the town's residential construction. They haven't built here in more than a decade. But thanks in part to federal COVID relief funding, Shaktoolik is getting four new modular houses, which are prebuilt and then transported to their final destination.

That's welcome news for city clerk Isabelle Jackson. Right now, back at home, she shares a hallway with two of her kids. But after almost 10 years of waiting, she's getting a home of her own. She will pay an income-based rent for 25 years, and then own it outright. It's a huge relief.