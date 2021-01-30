How zoning can restrict, or even prevent, affordable housing

Hari Sreenivasan:

In the first installment of our new series, "Roads to Recovery," we reported on Connecticut's efforts to provide an economic rescue for some of the state's landlords and renters in Fairfield county.

While that support is in response to the continued economic fallout caused by the covid pandemic — the size and scale of the need points to a much larger, systemic challenge that runs throughout Connecticut: the lack of affordable housing.

In this next installment, Christopher Booker reports on efforts to reform Connecticut's land-use laws, and the complicated mix of history, politics, and racial dynamics that impact who gets to live where. This segment is part of the initiative, Chasing the Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America.