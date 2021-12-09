How a ‘mass movement’ based on election lies is threatening American democracy

Judy Woodruff:

As President Biden and international leaders discuss the decline of democracy around the world, some political watchers, as we have said, are increasingly concerned about the survival of American democracy. They think it's also at risk.

The newest cover story of "The Atlantic" magazine is titled "Trump's Next Coup Has Already Begun. January 6 Was Just Practice."

It argues that the threat to the U.S. is coming from within, as Republicans aligned with former President Trump work to upend a core of our democracy, that the president is chosen by the will of the voters.

"Atlantic" staff writer Barton Gellman wrote the piece. And he joins me now.

Barton Gellman, welcome back to the "NewsHour." We appreciate your being here.

I have to say, the — this article is full of eye-popping information, but the title alone catches us up short. What do you mean by Trump's next coup?

Barton Gellman, "The Atlantic": I mean that January 6 was not an isolated event, that it was part of a coherent plan and conspiracy to overthrow the results of the last election that went on for considerable time before and after January 6, and that Republican operatives working on Trump's behalf are now methodically looking around at all the places where Trump's first plot failed, and looking to reinforce them, looking to remove obstacles that prevented Trump from succeeding last time.