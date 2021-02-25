How a minimum wage increase could impact people’s livelihoods

Arin Dube:

So, first of all, I think it's important to understand that we have not raised the federal minimum wage for almost a dozen years. That's actually the longest that we have not raised the minimum wage since we have had the minimum wage in 1938.

So, I think it's certainly the right time to talk about raising the minimum wage. And, look, we are not really talking about raising a very substantial raise in the minimum wage during the pandemic. We're talking about phasing in over a number of years.

So, I want to think about where we would be five years from now without a minimum wage, I think we would be in a place where low-wage jobs are — low-wage workers are going to struggle even more.

So, let's look at the CBO numbers. So, CBO number says 27 million people are going to get a raise from this policy. And they argue that 1.4 million fewer jobs will be there as a result.

Now, overall, even if you take the CBO numbers seriously, that means working people as a whole come out far ahead, because the wage gains are substantially greater than any job losses. And, as a result, nearly a million people are pulled out of poverty.

I happen to think that those estimates on job losses that the CBO put out are too pessimistic. I have laid out in great detail why I actually think that those estimates tend to really put more weight on some of the most negative studies that actually have been done to date, which actually have been shown to have a lot of problems.