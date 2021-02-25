Abuse in U.S. women’s gymnastics program ‘truly one of the tragedies of American sports’

Christine Brennan:

Judy, this is a question that should be shouted from the rooftops. Why was no one listening to these young women?

And why was the power dynamic in this sport, as it is in many sports — youth sports, why was it so difficult for any of these young women to believe that they would be heard, or that they would even feel comfortable enough to speak out?

And this goes to the very heart of, obviously, abuse, in this case, horrible years-, decades-long sexual abuse, but also the power dynamic involved with almost any sport. And it's something that throughout sports in the U.S. and around — really around the world, people should be looking at.

This is triggering, I think, so many conversations that hopefully get us to a better place. But you have got these gymnasts who are being abused by Larry Nassar. And there's the — in the charging documents, there was also charges that they Geddert actually abused one teenage girl.

And you have got this going on, and no one speaks out. And this has been a question: Why? Why wouldn't they have spoken out?

Well, you think about this, and you're hoping to go to the Olympic Games, or you're hoping to make a big state competition or regional competition. And it would take a lot for a young teenage girl who spent years and years in the gym, and her parents are spending all this money to — maybe even mortgaging their home again, just to be able to have this girl follow her dream — to then be able to step up and say: I'm being sexually abused.

And in some cases, they — the girls didn't even really know what this was. When you had Larry Nassar saying, I have to work in this area of your body because of your back or whatever pain you have, and they didn't know better.

And so the notion that no one looked out for these kids, that no one was able to speak out for them, and that they just felt so hampered from speaking out themselves, it is truly one of the tragedies of American sports, and something we will be talking about for years to come.